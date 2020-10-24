Breaking News
Hoodlums invade Sen Folarin’s house, police arrest 7 suspects

Police parade seven suspects contacted to raid of Sen Teslim Folarin’s house

By Adeola Badru

Men of the Oyo State joint security task force, Operation Burst, Saturday, arrested 7 people in connection with invasion and carting away of empowerment materials worth N200 million naira at the residence of former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin.

Vanguard gathered that the suspected hoodlums hiding under the #EndSARS protests, invaded the Oluyole residence of the three-term senator.

It was further learnt that some residents of the area had alerted officers of the security outfit who swiftly moved to the scene, as most of the equipment had been looted before the arrival of the security men, while seven of the them, identified by the residents were arrested at the scene.

The lawmaker’s elder brother, Mr Yinka Folarin, who spoke with journalists, confirmed the development, adding that the materials were meant for 11 local government areas that constitute Oyo Central Senatorial district.

He added that the empowerment programme was postponed due to the state of the nation and has been scheduled for November 6, before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Vanguard

