Home Production of Military Hardware saves Nigeria Billions – Army

as Buratai tours Command Engr Deport

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nigerian Army has said that its efforts to produce military Hardware in the country, has saved Nigeria billions of Naira.

This came on the heels of a tour by the Chief of Army Staff,Lt.Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai ,who inspected production and maintenance facility of the Army at the Command Engineering Depot ,Kaduna.

Shortly after the tour of the facility, Acting Director of the Nigerian Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa told journalists that the construction and repairs of the MRAPs, troops’ carrying vehicles and other combat equipment as well as the manufacture of 12.6mm anti aircraft guns and repairs of backloaded ones by the Depot ,has proved to be impactful and combat multipliers for the ongoing war against insurgency and anti banditry operations in the north east and north western parts of Nigeria.

“The initiative and efforts of the Nigerian Army in this regard, has proven to be a force multiplier and very effective in the various

theatres of operators in the fight against terrorism in the North East and anti banditry operations in the North west.The effort of the Nigerian Army in this regard has so far saved Nigeria billions of Naira that could have been used for the procurement of these military hardware and equipment,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff expressed satisfaction with the level of progress made in the deport and enjoined officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the facilty to upscale the level of achievements recorded.

Buratai was in the Command Engineering Depot kaduna where he inspected 5 pieces of additional newly manufactured Nigerian Army (NA) constructed Mines Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) and assessed the ongoing production of new ones. The Depot Commander ,Major General Sunday Araoye and Director General Defence Industries Corporation ,Major General Victor Ezugwu took the Army boss round the facility.

The Army Chief also inspected the repairs of damaged/malfunctioned back loaded Armoured Personnel Carriers, troops carrying vehicles and other combat vehicles. Both the new and the repaired MRAPs, Armoured Personnel Careers, as well as the repaired troops’ carrying vehicles were test driven and have proven to be in good working condition.

While briefing the Chief of Army Staff at the Depot’s Smart Factory, the Commandant said that a state of the art 3D printing machine for vehicles’ parts and medical implants has been installed.

“We have also manufactured a surveillance vehicle with drone attached to it to enhance NA’s operations,” he said.

