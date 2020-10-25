GUO partners Aspire FC on grassroots development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

In a one-of-a-kind event of music and football, GUO Transport Company, demonstrated once again their commitment to grassroots talent development in Nigeria.

The Aspire FC Egwu Ogene Football/Music Contest provided a unique opportunity for local Ogene groups in Anambra State to showcase their skills to the world.

The contest, which began in June, featured 52 local Ogene groups from 50 communities in Anambra State competing for the top spot in the football-music contest hosted online.

The contest was aimed at bringing together football and music, two things many Nigerians are most passionate about.

The finale, an exclusive event hosted at Marble Arch Hotels, Awka, was graced by top Nollywood actors, including Yul Edochie and Bob-Manuel Udokwu, who were part of the judges.

Top sports personalities, including MD/ CEO of Elegbete TV/Radio, Matthew Edafe, as well as former Nigeria’s Super Falcons’ Coach, Maureen Madu, were all in attendance.

Also in attendance were government dignitaries and many football-loving business moguls.

The event, organised by Spine Communications Limited in partnership with GUO Transport Company and other Nigerian Brands, was streamed online by over 60,000 viewers.

