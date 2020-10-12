Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Six weeks after, Gunmen release Kidnapped Kaduna school students, teacher

On 1:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

six weeks after, Gunmen release Kidnapped Kaduna school students, teacher

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

After collecting ransom in two tranches, the four JS-3 students and their teacher abducted in a Kaduna village were released by their abductors.

Those who regained freedom were the three female students, a female teacher and a male student.

The victims were students and a teacher of Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya.

According to a locale, the kidnapped persons were freed on Saturday night after money was paid as ransom in two tranches.

READ ALSO: Police Brutality: Rep recommends regular training, adequate funding for security agency

They were abdicated 6 weeks ago when attempting to write an examination in the school.
The gunmen stormed the school compound and took them away. A man was shot and killed during the operation.

It was at the Damba Kasaya village near Buruku of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A source told journalists that the Gunmen had killed Benjamin Auta, 28, and burnt a small church before they led the abductees to an unknown location.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!