Grundtvig Intl Secondary Schl wins Presidential award, as overall best private Schl in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra State, has emerged the Overall Best Private Senior Secondary School in Nigeria in the 2020 President’s Teachers’ and Schools Excellence Awards.

The keenly contested award began at the state level, with each state of the Federation nominating their best schools for the national and final stage of the contest.

The Ministry of Education assessed schools based on their facilities, quality of teachers, general performance of school both in national and international levels, etc.

READ ALSO:

The award, which came with a brand new bus, was presented to the School at Eagle’s Square Abuja on Monday, 5th October as highlight of the events marking the World Teachers’ Day.

The presidency commended the school for the several outstanding performances it has recorded in both national and international competitions, urging them to keep the flag flying and never relent in their quest to give young Nigerians Education for life.

In his remarks, the school principal, Mr. Chinonso Ahanotu expressed gratitude to the presidency for deeming the school worthy to receive the grand prize at the 2020 world’s teachers day celebration. He stated that the award, albeit well deserved, was also a call to the school to maintain her standard and do even better.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: