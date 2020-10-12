Groups rally support for Minister Sadiya

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says her intervention will stop hunger in N/west

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Pleased by the Federal Government’s intervention on food security to the people of Kaduna and Northwest region in general, a group, Unified Awareness Forum, UAF, has described the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk as mother of the less privileged whose activities rekindled hope in the Nigerian poor.

Conveners of UAF,Alhaji Ibrahim Tanmu and Mohammed Kabiru said in Kaduna that apart from food items and other palliatives which the Minister presented to the government for onward distribution to the needy persons across the state ,her intent to adopt some Women Empowerment Programs initiated by the Kaduna state government, was soul lifting and heartwarming.

According to the conveners, the minister who visited Governor Nasiru Ahmad el-Rufai ,delivered Covid-19 palliatives and flood relief items to the state government.

This, they said would go a long way to ameliorate hardships and eradicate hunger in many homes.

“The intervention is very timely. Homes affected by flood are in dire need. We commend the Federal Government for this intervention and pray the minster will also reach other states with a similar humanitarian support, “they said.

UAF expressed with delight that the Minister had discussed other Social Investment Programs of the state with the Governor.

They observed that it would be a mutually rewarding collaboration because some of the programs targeted at women could be replicated by the ministry to further empower vulnerable women all over the country.

“We are happy that the Minister had directed that the state Focal Person on Social Investment Programs meets with the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs to exchange ideas on how some of their empowerment programs can be actualized,” they said.

They said it was soul lifting when Minister Sadiya conveyed the sympathy of the Federal Government to the people of Kaduna State over the windstorms and floods which occurred in some Local Government Areas of the State.

“She presented assorted grains from the National Food Reserve approved by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari as palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the movement restriction to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. She also conveyed the sympathy of the federal government following the destruction of property by windstorms and floods.”

“She said her Ministry will also brainstorm will Kaduna state to see how they can replicate some of Kaduna’s women empowerment programs for wider participation. These are noble ideas that will bring succor and prosperity to many homes ,” they said.

UAF therefore, urged the people to rally round the minister and support her ambition for a prosperous Nigeria where issues of class and discrimination would be a thing of the past.

They disclosed that plans were on the way to celebrate the Minister by showcasing her achievements and honoring her so as to motivate and encourage her to do more for all Nigerians.

