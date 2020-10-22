Gov Makinde sues for peace as angry mob burn two policemen alive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, called on angry protesters to embrace peace, as they stormed Testing Ground Police Barracks, Idi-Ape, Ibadan to burn it down.

While addressing the protesters along Iwo-Road, Governor Makinde appealed strongly for calm with a promised that government would look into their request.

He assured the protesters that he would meet with the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu on the need to do the needful, stating that he did not want blood of any individual as sacrifice. The governor also appealed to the protesters to lodge their grievances at the complaint register opened in Ibadan North East Local Government, Iwo-Road, Ibadan.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered at the scene of the protest that, the angry protesters who were battle ready engaged the police in retaliation of one of them being hit by the police vehicle.

The incident led to the burning of two policemen alive at Abayomi area, while a police vehicle was also burnt at the Iwo-Road interchange.

It took the intervention of the state’s Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst to stop the angry protesters who are heading to the Testing Ground Police Barracks with the aim of destruction.

Similarly, the emergence of Governor Makinde further calmed the situation, as he walked down through the Testing Ground Police Barracks addressing the protesters not less than five times at various junctions to Iwo-Road interchange to ensure peace reigns.

