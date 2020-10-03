Gov Diri applauds decision upholding election

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa has described Friday’s separate Court of Appeal verdicts that went his way and in favour of his deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as ‘a biblical Daniel coming to judgement’.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision, overturned the Aug. 15 tribunal judgment in favour of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), which had nullified Diri’s Nov. 16, 2019 election.

The court, on the same day, also dismissed the Liberation Movement’s appeal against the deputy governor.

Diri, in a press release by his spokesman, Mr Daniel Alabrah, thanked God for the victory and applauded the five-man panel of Justices for upholding the law.

“I want to thank God for this victory. Today, a Daniel came to judgement in the name of the Court of Appeal, which has given the true position of the law and we are happy about it.” the governor said.

He said his administration was instituted by God, and as a messenger, he was only holding brief for Him.

The governor noted that the governorship candidate of the ANDP, King George, had earlier withdrawn his case at the tribunal and equally left the party.

He wondered why some persons would remote-control the purported chairman of the party.

While appealing for support, Diri described the litany of electoral cases as distractions, stressing that it was time the “portfolio political parties” stopped fanning the embers of disunity in the state.

“For those who are fanning the embers of disunity in our state using portfolio political parties, this is a time to put a full stop to it.

”If they really love the state, why are they still fanning the embers of destabilisation and moving on to unseat us?

“The governor of Bayelsa State is God Himself. I have told those who care to listen that I am only a messenger-governor. The governor of Bayelsa is His Excellency the Supreme Leader of the universe and that is God Himself.

“He kept me here to hold brief for Him and you cannot unseat God. There is a God that rules over the affairs of men and that God that has brought me here will protect me, my deputy governor and everybody put together to lead this government.” Diri said.

He called on the political class to exercise caution and desist from divisive politics, particularly as the senatorial by-elections were fast approaching.

