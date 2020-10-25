Gov Ayade charges security agents to restore order in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has charged security agencies in the state to take legitimate actions to halt the spate of arson and carnage witnessed in some parts of Calabar.

The charge was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Calabar by, Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor.

Governor Ayade said he understood the pain of the people, noted that there was the need to protect the collective commonwealth of the people, which was currently under threat by some persons who are desperately trying to discredit the peaceful disposition of the citizens of Cross River.

Ayade urged the security agencies to take legitimate actions to ensure that calm returned to the state, especially as the government was already working towards ensuring the demands of those who genuinely participated in the #EndSARS march are met.

The governor also called on the citizens to rise up and defend their land from criminal elements bent on destroying the image of the state.

