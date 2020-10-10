Gombe Gov begs Buhari to begin oil exploration in North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, at a closed-door with President Muhammadu Buhari, appealed to him to prevail on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to begin oil and gas exploration in the Gongola basin.

The Governor also urged the President to come to the aid of the state in order to resettle the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, as a result of the Boko Haram onslaught and the ravaging flood that has affected two local government areas in the state, displacing people and creating gully erosion.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Yahaya said that oil and gas exploration in the area would trigger economic activities and create jobs for the states in the region.

According to him, “With the discovery of oil and gas in Gombe and Bauchi states, and specifically, in the whole of Gongola Basin, we seek to get the support or the federal government, so the pressure will be mounted on the Nigerian National Petroleum cooperation NNPC and the DPR for them to see to the fact that the exploitation oil and gas deposit that is available in Gombe and in fact the wider Gongola Bsin is encouraged so that economic activities will be triggered, our people will have jobs and the Gombe will join the league of oil producing states.”

READ ALSO:

The Governor said that one of the reasons for the meeting with the president was to show his solidarity over the way he (Buhari) has handed the COVID-19 pandemic, which he assured, would soon be a thing of the past.

He said, “My mission to Mr. President is to show solidarity and compliments from the people of Gombe, especially from the way and manner he has been able to shoulder the big responsibility of managing this country, especially during the pandemic. We are even going out of the pandemic very soon.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: