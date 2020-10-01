Kindly Share This Story:

…OSOPADEC fund mismanaged for four years

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the Ondo state governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has alleged Governor Akeredolu’s led administration mismanaged funds meant for the state’s oil-rich region.

Ajayi who is also the serving deputy governor of the state defected to the ZLP following some irreconcilable differences with Akeredolu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

During his campaign rally at Igbokoda, Agadagba and Igbekebo in Ilaje and Eseodo council area of the state, Ajayi said; “One of the reasons l fell out with Akeredolu was the mismanagement of the fund accruing to the state for the development of the oil-rich region.”

Ajayi who alleged the mismanagement of the fund meant for the development of the region by the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration in the last four years challenged him to account for the billions of naira that had accrued to the store from the federation account.

He said that fund meant for the development of the region have ended up in private pockets.

The candidate, therefore, asked “the governor and the management of the intervention agency to account for billions that came to the state from the 13 per cent that had accrued to the Store from the federation account.

He, however, promised to prevent the diversion of the fund meant for the development of the Ilaje and Eseodo Local Government if elected as governor of the State.

“God will not forgive those who steal our fund in OSOPADEC. It is unfortunate that this government cannot point to one project executed with our fund in the past three and a half years.”

The candidate who promised to increase the allocation meant for the development of the oil-rich region of the state if elected said he would address the difficult terrain of both Ilaje and Eseodo if given the opportunity to govern the State.

He said that the present 40 per cent out of the 13 per cent for the State the fund meant for the development of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is grossly inadequate.

According to him “the prompt release of OSOPADEC fund is far better than being a lame duck Deputy nominated by the wife of the governor.”

Ajayi also debunked the rumour that he is allying with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of October 10 governorship election.

