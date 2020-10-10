Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe Management repositioned for a global target

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Frontline talent manager, Franklin Amudo, has taken a new initiative in positioning his D’Luxe management for a global market.

With a career spanning three decades in varied sectors of the Nigerian entertainment industry, Amudo has unveiled his partnership with top agencies across the world.

Amudo’s talent management outfit – with the sole vision of plugging the gap in talent curation, mentorship, promotion, and management – has worked in various capacities with several Nigerian and international entertainers that include 2face, Tony Tetuila, Femi Kuti, Tamara Dey, Cassper Nyovest Nas, Jay Z & Beyonce, Global Citizen with D’banj and recently with Yemi Alade.

Amudo had worked in various capacities as a brand person for the better part of a decade with National Sports Lottery, MTN, FinBank, Ondo State Government, David Mark Electoral Campaign, Storm Records, and 001 EVENTS.

The talent manager, who goes about his job with brazen assurance, has D’Luxe management as the official talent booking and management agency with Pernod Ricard home to Martel, Jameson, Absolut Vodka, and a wide variety of liquor brands having been actively involved with Hennessy Artistry and Absolut Road to MAMAS.

He became popular for representing D’banj as Personal and Business Manager as well as General Manager of The CREAM Platform before his resignation in January 2019 to start up a Talent Management Agency that birthed D’luxe Management Ltd in conjunction with Jason Amusa and Ibrahim Qudus.

“It’s been a long time coming and we have been working towards achieving this for some time now. The bigger picture is to build a platform that is bigger than an artist. It’s like the gateway to Talent Management on this side of the globe,” Amudo stated on his mission in a brief chat.

Expatiating more on his partnerships, Amudo said, “The vision is to nurture talent for global exposure and with global partners that include Starz Records in the UK, 1865blackflag Atlants, DDE Rwanda, and Escobar Entertainment in South Africa, we have positioned D’Luxe Management as the toast and gateway to talent management in Nigeria. And to this end, we recently signed Holmes as our first talent project.”

The new talent on Amudo’s D’Luxe management, Holmes, is a homegrown Nigerian artiste who hails from Warri in Delta State. The 28-year-old artist born Umughare Prosper Aghogho, is currently signed to the indie label, Addictive Sound Records.

