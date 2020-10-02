Four arraigned over alleged rape, circulating rape videos in Sokoto

Four men were on Friday arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Sokoto over alleged criminal conspiracy, rape, and defamation of character.

Sule said that the complainant reported one Aminu Hayatu-Tafida (AKA Baffa) of Gidan Hakki area of Sokoto, sometimes in 2017, lured her 16-year-old daughter to Phoenix Guest Inn, had unlawful carnal knowledge of her, and recorded her nudity in an 18 seconds video clip.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Samuel Sule, told the court that the case was reported by one Hajiya Safiya Umar of Bardon Barade area in Sokoto.

The accused were also charged for alleged acts of gross indecency, abetment, sale of obscene book, and printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory.

The accused, Aminu Hayatu-Tafida, Umar Abubakar, Mas’ud Abubakar-Gidado and Aliyu Shehu Kangiwa, are all residents of Sokoto metropolis.

According to him, the mother also alleged that the suspect conspired with another accused, Hafiz Ja’afar, who is still at large, and circulated the nude video on social media.

He added that the acts resulted in the termination of the girl’s wedding, scheduled to take place in October, this year.

The prosecutor noted that the actions of the accused persons contravened the state penal code laws.

The plea of the accused persons was not taken following an objection raised by one of the defense counsel, Mr Yahaya Gwaza, on the grounds that the charges were not directly linked to his clients.

Gwaza argued that there was no sufficient material of particular linking the three other accused persons with any offense as contained in the First Information Report (FIR).