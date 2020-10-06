Foundation empowers 200 women on skill acquisition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Over 200 women from the fifteen political wards in Anambra East Local Govt have benefited from the just concluded free skill acquisition program organized by Okeawele Foundation at U Square Hotels Limited, Aguleri in Anambra East local government.

The empowerment program according to the organisers is to equip and empower beneficiaries with skills that will make them financially independent.

Speaking at the event the Chairperson Okeawele Foundation, Hon. Ifeoma Onwudiwe said that the beneficiaries were selected from the different political wards in Anambra East Local Govt, with the initiative of teaching them on cosmetological instincts and how to prepare multipurpose soap and others”.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of gifts and a piece of wrapper to all the participants .

Encouraging the beneficiaries, Hon. Onwudiwe tasked them to engage practically on what they have been taught as they expect their empowerment/Startup kits in the next phase of Okeawele Foundation Program coming up soon.

