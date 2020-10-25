Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton lends voice to #EndSARS campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

Record-winning British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has joined a host of international superstars lending their voices to the #EndSARS campaign, which was started Nigerian youths to call for an end to police brutality

Hamilton took to his Twitter account with 5.9 million followers to help raise awareness for the campaign and seek justice for victims of said brutality. Going on to describe recent happenings as a ‘human rights crisis.

We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.

Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS 👉🏾 https://t.co/AtCcDo6dFn pic.twitter.com/VDGK3Cp1c7 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 25, 2020

Hamilton set a record 92 Formula 1 race wins, after sealing victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix, upstaging German great, Micheal Schumacher on Sunday.

