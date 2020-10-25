Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton lends voice to #EndSARS campaign

On 4:54 pmIn SARS Update, Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lewis Hamilton before the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday. Photo: Twitter: @LewisHamilton

Record-winning British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has joined a host of international superstars lending their voices to the #EndSARS campaign, which was started Nigerian youths to call for an end to police brutality

Hamilton took to his Twitter account with 5.9 million followers to help raise awareness for the campaign and seek justice for victims of said brutality. Going on to describe recent happenings as a ‘human rights crisis.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS Protest: No degree of brutal repression can quench flame — Bakare

Hamilton set a record 92 Formula 1 race wins, after sealing victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix, upstaging German great, Micheal Schumacher on Sunday.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!