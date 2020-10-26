Breaking News
FORENSIC FASH: Nigerians react to Fashola’s tollgate camera discovery

In reaction to the discovery of a “secret” camera by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki tollgate during an inspection tour on Sunday, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to air their opinions.

Reactions trailing the discovery range from anger to comical and sarcastic, with some Twitter users going on to give the minister a new nickname, ‘Forensic Fash’.

Here are some reactions below:

 

Vanguard

