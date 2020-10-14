Food, water, drinks supplied to Lekki #ENDSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

#ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos state, have received supply of food and drinks for sustenance, as they continue to protests for their demands to be met.

Video obtained by Vanguard shows protesters in an orderly manner, queue up as they receive food packs and bottled water.

Individuals, organisations have helped contribute food and money, towards the sustenance of the protesters.

Photos and video by Afolabi Ajayi

Vanguard

