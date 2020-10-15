Flutterwave debunks rumour on suspension of payment platform

Kindly Share This Story:

The Flutterwave team, a fintech company has debunked an ongoing rumour in the social media that its payment platform has been suspended. In a statement made available to Journalists the company said the rumour is erroneous and misleading.

The company also said that the rumour was believed to have sprung up from articles written by a newspaper (not Vanguard), an online platform and a television station where it was stated that the Chairman of Fluttewave board, Mr. Tunde Lemo personally directed the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform.

The statement signed by the Head of Branding at flutterwave, Yewande Akomolafe-kalu said the Chairman of the board did in no time made such statement.

“Contrary to these reports, this interview never happened. Our payment platforms are up and running efficiently, as usual. Merchant payouts and collections are running seamlessly. Our consumer product, Barter by Flutterwave, is also completely operational.” – Flutterwave team

The Flutterwave team has assured the public that its merchant payouts and collections are up and running as well as its consumer product Barter by Flutterwave. The company has only received genuine support from consumers since the news broke out.

Vanguard

