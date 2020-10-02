Flooding: Kano Lawmaker takes N2m succour to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

…we’re appealing to govt to relocate us – Ward’s head

By Bashir Bello

A House of Representatives Member representing Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has donated relief material and succour worth N2 million to people of his constituent affected by flooding.

It was gathered that the flood which occurred penultimate Sunday overwhelmed residents of Malamawa village, Wudilawa ward of Gaya Local Government area claiming the life of one person, several others sustaining injures and destroyed over 100 houses and over 300 farmlands.

Speaking while handing over the donations in the area, Gaya appealed to the community leaders to ensure transparency and ensure the relief materials were shared among the affected victims.

He said the donation was part of his effort to complement the state government effort while promising to make effort to ensure the Federal government comes to their aid with interventions.

Earlier, the member representing Gaya Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Danladi Isah said upon receiving a report of the incidence he forwarded it to the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA who swung into action immediately and brought intervention.

In the meantime, the ward head of Wudilawa, Bello Idris appealed to government at all levels to relocate the community to other places such as Tudun Jumami where their safety can rest assured.

However, items donated include foodstuffs such as spaghetti, rice, maize, grains while the building materials include plywoods, cement and roofing sheets among others.

Vanguard News

