First tenure accomplishments earned Akeredolu second term – Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu over his victory in the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message to the re-elected governor, commended the people of Ondo State for their support to the governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While acknowledging the transformation of Ondo State by the Akeredolu led-government, Kalu urged the governor to maintain his all inclusive and participatory approach of governance

The former governor of Abia called on the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi respectively, to work harmoniously with Akeredolu to take Ondo State to greater heights.

Kalu said that the political class regardless of party affiliation must work together to drive development at the grassroots.

He said that Akeredolu had demonstrated undoubted capacity to lead the people of Ondo State to the promised land with robust development across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State is a testament to the acceptability of the APC across Ondo State.

“The election results have clearly shown that the governor’s accomplishments in his first tenure earned him victory for a second term.

“There is no doubt in the capacity of Akeredolu to continue to steer the affairs of Ondo State.

“Election is not a do-or-die affair and as such, there is no victor, no vanquished.

“The governor must sustain his leadership style anchored on inclusiveness, transparency and accountability.

“All hands must be on deck to make life meaningful for the people,” Kalu said.

Kalu also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies, local and international election observers, civil society organisations and political parties for ensuring a free, fair and credible poll.

He added that Nigeria’s democracy is growing.

The former governor called on political office holders and politicians to demonstrate credible leadership and good governance at all levels for the sake of building a prosperous nation.

