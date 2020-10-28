FG lifts 2,800 with rural women’s grant in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal government has supported 2,800 Women in Zamfara with N20,000 each being Federal Government’s Grant Project for Rural Women.

The one-off program was launched on Tuesday in Gusau by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The Minister said that Cash distribution in Gusau was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the present administration.

“The Grant for Rural Women programme was introduced to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Buhari Administration, including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security, and generally contribute towards improving their living standard”.

One of the recipients of the N20,000 grant, 80 year- old Malama A’isha expressed delight in the disbursement and thanked President Buhari for remembering the vulnerable at difficult times like this.

200 women from each of the 14 local government councils in Zamfara state will receive a one-off cash grant of N20,000 each.

