FG begins nationwide distribution of 1m free meters in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos 

Targets 30m consumers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Government last night said that it will commence the distribution of free meters with the target of getting 30 million consumers.

The National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP, is expected to commence today, Friday, October 30, 2020, and to be simultaneously launched in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DISCO franchise areas.

The free meter distribution, a Presidency source said was in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to ensure mass metering in the country and in the process put an end to the problems of estimated billing in the electricity sector.

The Presidency sources disclosed that the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

The presidency source added that key stakeholders to monitor the launch of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State Government representatives, the Senate Committee and House Chair on Power as well as representatives of Organized Labour and Civil Society Organizations.

It said the “NMMP is to roll out six million meters for all connections points on grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimating to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

“Following Mr President’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria, on October 18th, approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others.”

The source further said that” the launch of the NMMP will be part of a continuous effort where all DisCos will go from location to location across the country with their respective Meter Asset Providers to install meters for all Nigerians.”

When contacted,the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande confirmed the story but added that more details will emerge as the distribution progresses across the country.

He added that current efforts by the Federal Government on improving power supply and mass metering was in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the FG and Organized Labour recently.

It will be recalled that President Buhari had committed that Nigerians would be metered prior to the end of his Administration and that estimated billing would be ended.

Free distribution of electricity meters was part of the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the organized labour after government increased the electricity tarrif.

Minister of State for Power, Prince Godwin Jedy-Agba had announced that out of the six million meters o be distributed, the government would start with one mission which he said was available and they were expected to be distributed before the end of December this year.

