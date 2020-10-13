FG begins devt of multi-sectoral preparedness plan for disaster reduction

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE federal government has begun the development of preparedness plan for disaster reduction in the country.

The government explained that its action was based on reports and concerns raised by the Ministry of Water Resources and the National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Sadiya Umar-Farouq,speaking at the inaugural meeting of the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan in Abuja, said,”given the multi-sectoral nature of disasters in general, it is pertinent that we are all here to develop a National MultiSectoral Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan towards disaster risk reduction of flooding hazards in the country.”

“The President has directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) to provide inter-ministerial coordination towards this exercise given our mandate to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective ‘coordination of National and International humanitarian interventions,” she further explained.

According to her,the ministry ” is to ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response as well as manage the formulation and implementation.”

Farouq said,”Since February 2020, the Ministry has played a vital role in monitoring floods and calling stakeholders for action in response to the 2020 seasonal rainfall prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).”

“Subsequent analysis was performed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) within the Disaster Risk Management Implication of 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction,” she added.

” This implication report already emphasizes the multisectoral implication and impact of the 2020 floods on agriculture and food security, water resources, health and the transport and infrastructure sectors, and proffers actionable recommendations for each stakeholder and relevant MDA,”she further said.

Kindly Share This Story: