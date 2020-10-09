Fayose cap removal: Ogun PDP condemns act, calls for investigation

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday condemned last Wednesday harassment of Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose in Ondo state.

Fayose was attacked by some political thugs who removed his cap, during the grand finale campaign of the Ondo state governorship candidate of PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, in Ondo town, ahead of the Saturday, October 10 poll in the state.

The PDP State Chairman, Honourable Sikirulahi Ogundele in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the State capital, described the attack as height of irresponsibility, shenanigans and politically motivated .

“We totally condemn in all ramifications, this barbaric act devoid of democratic norms and values on the former governor and highly respected leader within the South-West caucus of PDP”.

Ogundele on behalf of the leadership of the party within the South West region apologized to Fayose for the ugly conduct of some hoodlums against him.

“We seriously want the National Working Committee of PDP, to urgently set up a high-powered disciplinary committee to investigate the unfortunate incident and ensure that those behind such unholy acts are prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to those with such motive”.

Ogundele said, “PDP is a political party known for its high discipline of members, decency and respect for the rule of law which must be cherished at all times”.

