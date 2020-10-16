Kindly Share This Story:

…..Pro-Biafra group seeks another round of inquiry

By Dennis Agbo

MOVEMENT for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described as false the tales making the rounds that former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra state was responsible for the killings and dumping of some suspected members of the group into Ezu river, a water boundary between Enugu and Anambra state in 2013.

The Pro-Biafra group rather indicted the former Chief of Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Anambra state, ASP (name withheld) as the mastermind behind the killings and dumping of the corpses that floated in the river on January 9, 2013.

MASSOB therefore demanded that even though there were rounds of inquiries at that time, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state should constitute another panel of inquiry to probe the killings.

In a statement it made available to newsmen in Enugu, on Friday, MASSOB spokesman, Samuel Edeson said that the group frowns at the “calculated misinformation and falsehood orchestrated by enemies of truth to deceive Ndigbo and general public on the inhuman and callous killings of members of MASSOB, whose bodies were dumped at Ezu River.”

The group recalled that on the 9th of January, 2013, nine members of MASSOB, namely, Basil Ogbu, Michael Ogwa, Sunday Omogo, Philip Nwankpa, Eze Ndubisi, Ebuka Eze, Obinna Ofor, Joseph Udoh, and Uchechukwu Ejiofor and other arrested suspects detained at the Anambra State headquarters of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu under the bizarre command of the ASP, were murdered in cold blood and their bodies dumped at Ezu River which later became afloat.

“We remember the agony and pains which MASSOB and family relations of our slain members went through. Their families have not recovered from the psychological trauma the ASP and murderous gang of SARS inflicted on them.

“MASSOB representatives led by our leader who was the then National Director of Information and other National officials represented MASSOB at Awka during the panel of inquiry conducted by the Senate Committee on police affairs and National security. MASSOB also attended another panel with the relations of our murdered members at the Senate chambers, Abuja.

“Both committees of Police Affairs and National Security of the Senate failed to uphold justice for our slain members.

“MASSOB insists with evidence that Awkuzu SARS led by the ASP murdered our members and other arrested suspects. The killing has nothing to do with Mr Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State as alleged or the Government of Anambra State.

“In fact the Government of Anambra State then was committed to unearthing the truth behind the dumped bodies, and supported the panel of inquiry through the office of Secretary to the State Government.

“MASSOB urges the administration of Gov Willie Obiano to set up another Panel of Inquiry on the matter. MASSOB is willing to testify and even expose other atrocious acts of SARS and entire Nigeria police Force against the innocent citizens,” Edeson said.

