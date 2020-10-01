Experts to train Nigerians in Alternative Dispute Resolution

Kindly Share This Story:

Experts in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) have set machineries in motion to train 10,000 Arbitrators and Mediators to mediate and manage disputes among Nigerians in view of the backlog of cases pending before various Courts in the country.

The Admin Manager of Commercial Intermediates (CI), Mr Raphael Sedemogun in a statement, said the firm would train, mentor and deploy the arbitrators across the country over the next couple of months.

Sedemogun stated that the objective of the intervention was to relieve the stranglehold of litigations and contribute to the actualisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)16.

According to him “With the global recognition of Arbitration and mediation as the fastest growing methods of dispute resolution, Commercial Intermediates on Thursday, 24th September 2020, launched its ADR Academy.”

He said the ADR Academy will provide training and issue certificates to participants and to foster confidence, certainty, and stability in the practice and use of ADR mechanisms in Nigeria.

He added, “The ADR Academy will offer certifications in Arbitration, Mediation, Online Dispute Resolution, ADR Secretarial Services, Strategic Thinking, IP ADR, International Arbitration, Negotiation among others”.

He said CI was established to provide practical, hands-on ADR Training and Consultancy and to promote international best practices and widespread adoption of user-friendly alternatives to litigation for the resolution of disputes.

