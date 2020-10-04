Vanguard Logo

Every sponsor of terrorism in Nigeria will not see new year ― Pastor Adeboye

Adeboye to Buhari, adopt British, American style of govt to avoid secession
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Lagos on Sunday prayed that all terrorists and their sponsors will not see the new year.

Adeboye made the declaration during the Thanksgiving Sunday Service held at the Throne of Grace Church in Lagos.

Adeboye also assured Nigerians that the Almighty God will arise against those pretending to be friends with Nigeria but planning to enslave the country.

He prayed: “Where they say there is no way, God will arise and make a way for Nigeria and everyone. Any form of stagnation in Nigeria will come to an end and every terrorists and their sponsors will not see the new year in Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Claiming that God has given the country victory over the Coronavirus pandemic, Adeboye enjoined everyone to always give praise to God at all times.

He said: “We thank God for the victory over Coronavirus and we pray that the victory will be total and permanent.

“We also pray that God will help us to be united and let our tomorrow be alright.”

Adeboye who took his reading from the book of Psalms 68, verses 1 to 4, prayed that “God will fight for us, arise and make a way where there is no way.”

[NAN]

