EU, Swedish Embassy condemn killings of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers

By Victoria Ojeme

The European Union and the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria are among the latest international bodies to condemn the killings of unarmed protesters by the Nigerian soldiers.

Reuters news agency reports that soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters.

Thousands of Nigerians have continuously demonstrated nationwide for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murder.

According to a statement by the High Representative/Vice-President of the EU, Josep Borrell, “It is alarming to learn that several people have been killed and injured during the ongoing protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Nigeria.”

“It is crucial that those responsible of abuses be brought to justice and held accountable. Following the Government’s will to deliver on reforms, we expect to see decisive implementation,” the EU said.

Also, a statement by the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria said “It is with great concern that we receive the information showing the use of disproportionate force by security forces at the #LekkiTollgate in Lagos yesterday, seemingly resulting in deaths of some #EndSARS protesters.”

“#SwedenInNigeria Emphasizing the respect for #HumanRights and peaceful demonstrations, we urge security forces to exercise restraint and ask Nigerian authorities (@NigeriaGov) to urgently investigate the incident,” the embassy said in a tweet statement.

