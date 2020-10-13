EndSARS: Youths in Ondo want reform of police force, justice for victims of police brutality

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Youths in their hundreds staged a peaceful protest in Akure, the Ondo state capital calling for a reform of the police force and justice for victims of police brutality in the country.

As at noon, the protest which literarily halted but commercial and business activities in the state capital was without violence.

The protesting youth displayed placards with a different inscriptions calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Other placards insisted that the disbandment of SARS was not enough.

Policemen manned strategic locations as the youths drawn from tertiary institutions across the state joined their counterparts in other states in the #endsars protests rocking the country

All the major streets in Akure metropolis were occupied by the youths.

The popular Oyemekun road, NEPA, Arakale road, Oba Adesida road, High Court road, Oda road, Oluwatuyi road, Alagbaka Governor’s office road, First bank road, amongst other areas were blocked for hours as the youths protest grounded the state capital.

Motorists were held in trafficking for hours while trafficking in other parts of the Akure metropolis was grounded.

They later moved to the state police headquarters in Igbatoro where they would converge and later marched to the governor’s office in Alagbaka.

The youth said they were also demanding an immediate release of all arrested protesters across the country.

They equally want justice for all victims of police brutality and that their families should be adequately compensated.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who received his certificate of return from INEC travelled to Abuja immediately after the ceremony.

No government official addressed the protesting youths.

