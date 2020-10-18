ENDSARS: You are a confusionist, Onuesoke blasts Shettima

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

A FORMER Governorship aspirant in Delta State and Political commentator, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Sunday described the National President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Comrade Shettima Yerima as a confusionist for saying the North would go to war if the #ENDSARS protesters forced President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Onuesoke who was reacting to Yerima’s outburst, wherein he threatened that the North would go to war if the #EndSars protests forces Buhari to resign, said “the statement by the Arewa youth leader is unbecoming of one who claims to be exposed to the dynamics of current happenings in Nigeria and the globe.

“It is disheartening that, while Nigerian youths are asking for a better and safer country where lives of the citizenry will be protected by those paid from taxpayers money, somebody is somewhere saying all sorts of nonsense.

“Nigerians are only demanding that the leadership of the country should sit-up by providing good governance which is part of the oath of office they swore to.

“It is a constitutional requirement that Prof. Yomi Osibanjo, the Nation’s number two citizen acknowledged in his recent response to the on-going protest.

“If Shettima Yerima does not have an understanding of what the youths, including all right-thinking Nigerians, are demanding of the President and his administration, he should do well to be so schooled instead of creating diversions.

“If Shettima Yerima feels that the demands of the #EndSars protesters will lead to the resignation of the President, he should do well to let the President know that Nigeria is bigger than any one man.

“Afterall, in his inauguration speech in 2015, Mr. President had promised Nigerians that he belonged to no one. Why should he now allow himself to be teleguided into allowing the killings of Nigerian youths.

“The likes of Shettima Yerima are ‘mere confusionists’ seeking to make selfish gains for themselves as more prominent leaders from the North have also endorsed the #ENDSARS but never alluded to any call demanding for the resignation of the President by the protesters.

“Notable leaders from the North have all spoken concerning the #ENDSARS protests but none made allusion to any call for the President’s resignation or went as far as threatening any section or group with war.

“Shettima should understand that prominent elder statesmen like Dr Junaid Muhammed, a respected voice in the North, have all spoken on the ongoing #ENDSARS Protests and, he advised that the Nigerian Army should focus on the fight against insurgency and stop issuing threats to harmless #ENDSARS protesters.

“Dr. Junaid, we all recall, has advised that there is no need why the army should get involved in such a terrible mess. If the Army wants to prove themselves, they should go and fight Boko Haram and the bandits in the North West and ensure that there is peace in the country”.

