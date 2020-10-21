EndSARS: Why I imposed 24-hour curfew in Imo ― Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma has said that he imposed 24-hour curfew in the state, to avoid the protests leading to loss of lives.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri, in a statewide broadcast to Imolites regarding the EndSARs protests.

The governor simply said: “Because I will not want an avoidable incident that can lead to loss of lives to occur in the state, I will do all that is needful to maintain peace and security for all Imo people.

“Consequently, to ensure that the peace in the state is not disturbed, a 24-hour curfew is hereby imposed in the state till further notice.

“This means that there will be no movement in the state either in the daytime or at night, except for those on approved essential services. The curfew is with immediate from 12 midnight today October 20th.”

He continued: “Only yesterday I set up a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the alleged human rights abuses by the disbanded SARS.

“All these actions point to the indisputable fact that the expectations of the protests are being honesty addressed by both the Federal and State governments.

“This is why the determination of some unpatriotic elements to infiltrate the genuine protesters, and escalate tension and unleash violence in the state should not be condoned.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

