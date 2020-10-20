Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: What thugs have ‘achieved’ so far

On 8:52 pmIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:

#EndSARS: What thugs have achieved so far

As the country heats up, with thugs attacking the #EndSARS peaceful protesters, tragedies have marred the youths’ struggle, leading to a 24-hour curfew in some states of the federation.

Below are some itemised “achievements” of apparently sponsored thugs.

*In Benin City, Edo State, thugs launched an audacious attack on a prison, with several inmates running for freedom.

However, a doctor and a security expert have said such security breach cannot be carried out by the unarmed peaceful protesters and that a prison break cannot effected without insider collaboration.

ALSO READ: Sanwo-Olu condemns attack on #EndSARS protesters by thugs in Lagos

*In Abuja the hoodlums attacked peaceful protesters, killed some and set a car mart ablaze.

*In Abuja, suit and tie-wearing SUV-driving men were seen on videos directing the thugs who were on rampage.

*Some of the thugs rode in the SUV with the suit and tie men.

*In Lagos, they set fire to police stations and looted secretariats

*Army uniform-wearing thugs or real military personnel are shooting at peaceful protesters at Toll Gate, Lekki, Lagos

*They burnt trucks and gang-raped three girls in Ekiti

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!