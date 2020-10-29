EndSARS: We’ll continue to protest until Buhari meets demands—Nigerians in Turkey

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Nigerians in Turkey, yesterday, said they would continue the protests against bad governance in Nigeria as well as EndSARs campaign, under President Muhammadu Buhari.

They made this known to newsmen in a statement in Owerri, through their leader Prince Emre Magboh, while reacting on the EndSARs protests that rocked the country.

The reason they gave was that they wanted a good governance in their country so that they can return home and invest.

According to them, “the peaceful protest, which was held last Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ode Kule Taksim, Me-rutiyet Caddesi No: 63, 34430 Beyolu/Istanbul witnessed a large turnout of Nigerians with different placards with inscriptions calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to address police brutality, incessant killings, injustice, corruption, inequality and bad governance.

“Dear fellow Nigerian citizens, we stand by you and continue to protest until your demands are met. We stand here to show our solidarity to our fallen heroes, the youths that stood up for their voices to be heard and were murdered while holding our national flag and reciting our National Anthem at Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020, will go down memory lane.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: