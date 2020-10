Kindly Share This Story:



Nigerian International superstar, Wizkid who started the chain reaction that led to an explosion of protests across Nigeria against brutality with hashtag “EndSars” has celebrated the victory with a number of tweets following the broadcast to announce the dissolution of the police dreaded outfit “SARS”

The “Pakurumo” hitmaker in his tweets celebrated the victory but asks that the police be completely reformed.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: