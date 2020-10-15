ENDSARS: VIDEO: Thugs invade protest scenes in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Armed thugs wielding dangerous weapons were seen invading protest scenes in Lagos on Thursday morning

In an eyewitness video, hoodlums wielding knives, machetes and sticks were seen causing chaos, looking to dispel the protesters

Nigerian youths in their numbers have taken to the streets nationwide, to protest against the dreaded, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, unit of the Nigerian Police, who have been accused killings, extortion, rape and theft.

Yesterday, protesters in Abuja and Lagos were also attacked by armed thugs, destroying cars, and attacking protesters, who sustained varying degree of injuries.

Video below

Update!!! on Lagos Protest.

Hoodlums can be seen coming out from a blue bus with knives and cutlasses. Tag and retweet so actions can be taken. This is madness. #NASSPayCutNow #AlausaProtest #EndSWAT Nigerian army #Anonymous @jidesanwoolu #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/INRIjmMcuz — CouncilofElders (@CouncilofE) October 15, 2020

Vanguard

