Breaking News
Translate

#ENDSARS: VIDEO: Thugs invade protest scenes in Lagos

On 11:53 amIn News, SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
One of the armed thugs nabbed by protesters on Wednesday

Armed thugs wielding dangerous weapons were seen invading protest scenes  in Lagos on Thursday morning

In an eyewitness video, hoodlums wielding knives, machetes and sticks were seen causing chaos, looking to dispel the protesters

Nigerian youths in their numbers have taken to the streets nationwide, to protest against the dreaded, Special  Anti-Robbery Squad, unit of the Nigerian Police, who have been accused killings, extortion, rape and theft.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Protesters sleep at Lekki Tollgate as they fight for better policing in Nigeria

Yesterday, protesters in Abuja and Lagos were also attacked by armed thugs, destroying cars, and attacking protesters, who sustained varying degree of injuries.

Video below

Vanguard 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!