ENDSARS: US closes Consulate General Lagos

Urges citizens to avoid protests areas

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The United State Government on Tuesday issued a security alert over the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria and urged all its citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic

In a statement made available on Tuesday by the Consulate, the US expressed concerns over what it called multiple demonstrations currently spreading around the country and urged the nationals to continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.

The statement reads in part:

“Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges. Some police stations have been targeted.

“Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m on October 20.

“Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.”

It, however, advised them to take the following precautions: Avoid the areas of the demonstration(s); exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests; keep a low profile; be aware of your surroundings;

monitor local media for updates and review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria.

Vanguard

