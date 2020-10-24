EndSARS: Unsafe environment, cause of disruption – EEDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says the current disruption in its operations across its network is caused by the unsafe environment occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.

The EEDC Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said this in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

Ezeh said that activities of the EEDC technical and maintenance teams had been disrupted due to the unsafe work environment, occasioned by the ongoing protests across the country.

Ezeh noted that staff safety and a safe environment were aspects of the EEDC operations that the company could not compromise.

He said that the company only allowed its field staff to operate in a safe environment that would allow efficiency in carrying out their duties.

The EEDC spokesman, however, said that the company was closely monitoring the situation.

Ezeh said that all outstanding faults would be cleared and supply restored as soon as normalcy returned.

He said: “Activities of the EEDC technical and maintenance teams have been disrupted as a result of the unsafe working environment, occasioned by the ongoing protests across parts of the South-East states where we operate.

”In view of this, several reported faults affecting supply to our esteemed customers have yet to be attended to, as lives of our personnel are under threat, and as a result, their safety is not guaranteed.

”We are concerned of the untold inconveniences this situation has caused our customers, who are currently out of supply, knowing how critical electricity is to everyone, especially as most people are staying safe at home, due to the imposed curfew.’’

According to him, the company regrets the inconveniences the situation has caused its esteemed customers and assure them of the EEDC’s commitment toward delivering improved services.

Vanguard News Nigeria

