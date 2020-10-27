EndSARS: Ugwuanyi set up panel of inquiry

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a nine-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into the recent loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel, resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.

The panel will also look into the related destruction of property of private citizens and security infrastructure in the state.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the panel was constituted by Governor Ugwuanyi “pursuant to Executive Order No. 04 of 2020 dated October 27, made in the exercise of his powers under Section 4 (1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law Cap. 24 of the Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004”.

Terms of reference

Professor Ortuanya stated that the terms of reference of the panel, which has sixty days to conclude and submit its report to the governor, are “to identify private persons and security personnel who lost their lives and recommend compensation that may be paid to their families;

“To identify private persons and security personnel who sustained grievous bodily injuries and recommend compensation that may be paid to them;

“To determine private properties and security infrastructure destroyed and recommend compensation and/or remedial measures;

“Make any recommendations arising out of the evidence, considerations or findings of the Administrative Panel in relation to the matters set out in paragraphs a – c above that the panel considers appropriate.”

The SSG disclosed that membership of the panel, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday, October 28, at the Government House, Enugu at 1p.m.

Members

The members of the panel are Justice Fredrick Obieze(rtd.), Chairman; Professor Frank Ezugwu, Provost, ESUTH College of Medicine; Professor Agozie Ogbodo, Dean, Faculty of Law, Godfrey Okoye University; H.R.H. Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu, traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike; Professor Ngozi Ejionueme, Head, Department of Marketing, ESUT, all members.

Other mebers are Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, CAN Chairman in Enugu State; Chief Frank Maluze, Chartered Estate Surveyor and Valuer; Modester Onwuha, Vice-President, SUG, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus; Ben Oloko, legal practitioner representing the youths, and Mr. Charles Abugu, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, as Secretary.

