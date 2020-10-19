EndSARS Traffic advisory: Vehicular movement halted at Ikeja Under Bridge (VIDEO)

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
There is little or no vehicular movement around Ikeja Under Bridge inward Computer Village down to Ikeja along due to the #EndSARS protests.
A video sent by a Vanguardreader shows Nigerians trekking to their destinations due.
You may want to consider other routes to get to your destination if you need to get there in record time.
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.