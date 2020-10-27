ENDSARS: Senate excuses security agencies from budget defence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Following the ongoing protests by youths across the country against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and bad governance, with attendant burning and looting of property, the Senate asked Security Agencies to go and nip the crisis in the bud, rather than participate in the ongoing budget defence.

When Senate Committee on Interior yesterday received the budgets of the Federal Fire Service(FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for 2021, it however declined to subject them to any tough questions for now to allow them attend to the current #EndSARS security challenges in parts of the country.

The decision of the Senate Committee to excuse the two security agencies was sequel to a motion by Senator George Sekibo, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers East who said “there should be no need to keep any of the security agencies at the National Assembly for too long at this time when their attentions are required on the streets”.

The Senate Committee chaired by Senator Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno Central agreed with the prayer and subsequently granted the security agencies the opportunity to leave.

Speaking with Journalists, Senator Shettima who confirmed receipt of the budgets for the 2021 fiscal year for the security outfits, said that the panel has subjected the document to scrutiny and that even though it has a lot of questions, it will not be appropriate at this time to keep the security officers more than necessary.

Vanguard

