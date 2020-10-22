ENDSARS: Security cameras were not removed from Lekki toll gate – LCC mgt

Kindly Share This Story:

Following reports that ‘closed-circuit television’ system (CCTV), were removed from the Lekki toll gate to aide the shooting and killing of #ENDSARS protesters on Tuesday, management of the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), Thursday faulted the reports, saying that all its CCTV were intact.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by TheCable, LCC said: “We have cooperated with the protesters from the onset, identifying with the cause and need to end the police brutality. We provided lights, toilets among other items to the youth as a show of solidarity,” the statement read.

“As the protests progressed, our tolling equipment was being looted. We recovered items daily with the help of some of the protesters. Such items included air conditioners, violation alarm bells, monitors, keyboards, etc.

“On the 20th of October, we received feedback that some of the tolling equipment were being pulled off, hence we went into the lanes to recover more items including an analogue BOSCH tolling devices used to monitor transactions carried out in the toll lanes.

“The perimeter closed-circuit television system(CCTV) are Mobotrix digital cameras. They were not removed and are still installed in the lanes even now. There was no instruction from anyone to remove the perimeter CCTV cameras.

“Removing them will require the use of machinery to reach the heights that they have been installed and are still installed.

“LCC receives power from the IPP grid, the power albeit stable is taken from time to time.

“At such times, LCC relies on the backup generators for power supply, however, following the declaration of the curfew by the state governor, LCC withdrew all her staff from the office locations.

“This is the reason why the lights could not be restored when the mains from IPP went off temporarily. This is verifiable.”

