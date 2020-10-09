EndSARS: Security agencies, Okowa’s SSA stop protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul olayemi

Security agents comprising the police, men of the Nigeria Army and a Senior Special Adviser on security, to Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, Omasan Mabiaku have stopped a protest against the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, today in Sapele, Delta State.

The protest led by one Kaycee Kadiri started as a rally at the premises of Oando Filling Station by Amukpe garage in Sapele on Friday morning amidst heavy security presence.

Kadiri, while addressing the group called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu to call men of the Sapele Police Station, especially the Sapele area command to order “what we are going through here is hell, our people are being forced to cough out outrageous sums over no offence, do you know after the IG order, they still came out seizing innocent people’s car and forcing them to pay money”

After a heated exchange of words between the protesters, security agents, and the SSA, the protesters were told the rally would not hold lest it is hijacked by hoodlums to disrupt the peace in the city.

Although the security agents could not speak to journalists on the matter, the protesters were advised to choose representatives who later held a meeting with Hon Eugene Inoaghan, the Sapele council Chairman, Nufawa Adamu, the area commander, Omasan Mabiaku and representatives of the police, where the matter was said to have been ironed out after a lengthy meeting at the Area Commander’s office.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: