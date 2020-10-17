EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu visits family of victim killed by police in Sululere protest

Kindly Share This Story:

As police arrest lady protester who killed 2 people at Alagbado area

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the man, Okechukwu Iloamuazor, 55, who was killed by police during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere area of the state.

Recall that the deceased, Iloamuazor, a professional driver, amid nationwide protests was killed when a stray bullet hit him on Monday during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere area.

Meanwhile, the policemen involved in the killing have been identified and currently under orderly trial.

The Governor who revealed the visit via his Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, in the company of his Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, assured the family of justice.

While assuring the widow, Ngozi, of justice, Sanwo-Olu immediately directed the state Attorney General, Onigbanjo to take over the case immediately to ensure justice was done.

The governor also visited the home where Iloamuazor worked as a driver to his boss.

His boss narrated to the governor how the incident occurred on that fateful day.

Sanwo-Olu, however, gave further updates on what the government would be doing going forward, saying that the newly set-up judicial panel would be inaugurated next Monday.

He assured that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Mrs Nike Lawal, female, of No. 30, Anjorin Street, Aminkanle, Lagos, one of the #EndSARS protesters for allegedly driving recklessly and killing two persons at Ikola Road, Alagbado area of Lagos, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

According to the state command spokesperson, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Mrs Nike Lawal, was the driver of Toyota 4Runner SUV with REG. NO. GGE 346 BK that ran into a tricycle and killed the duo of Ojo Azeez, 27, and Yusuf Sodia, 26, both males of command road, Alagbado, Lagos.

Adejobi stated that the suspect, who intentionally removed the number plates on her SUV, as at the time of the incident, joined the protest at AIT junction, Alagbado, and started driving recklessly, like many other protesters, before the fatal accident.

The Commissioner of Police has commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured them of the command’s commitment to having justice in the case; and that the command would not relent in its efforts in maintaining peace, law and order within the state.

