EndSARS: Rep member condemns attack on protesters in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Member representing Ovia Federal constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa has condemned the attack on endSARS protesters in the Edo state capital that led to the death of two people.

A statement signed by his media aide, Osaro Aghedo quoted Idahosa as describing the attack on the protesters as “barbaric, unjustifiable and a direct assault on human rights of the people. The attack was not only disgraceful but criminally motivated.”

He stated that the agitation of the protesters is genuine and should enjoy the support of all and sundry.

Idahosa who commended the protesters for conducting themselves in an orderly manner and putting aside their political, religion and social cultural differences to stand firm and demand for what is just, said he strongly believes in the across-the-board reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

He task the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to come up with a permanent solution that will end the police brutality on the people, especially the Youths in the country.

Idahosa urged the IGP to urgently commence investigation into the attack on innocent protesters in Benin.

