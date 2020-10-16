EndSars: Reckless driving kills two at Alagbado Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Mrs Nike Lawal, of 30 Anjorin Street, Aminkanle, Lagos State, for driving recklessly and killing two innocent Nigerians at Ikola Road, Alagbado, during the EndSars protest.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released on Thursday, said that Lawal was the driver of Toyota 4Runner SUV with REG. NO. GGE 346 BK that ran into a tricycle.

Adejobi said “Ojo Azeez, 27, and Yusuf Sodia, 26, both of Command road, Alagbado, Lagos State, the duo in the tricycle, died on the spot.

“The suspect, who intentionally removed the number plates on her SUV, shortly after the accident, joined the protest at AIT junction, Alagbado, and started driving recklessly before the fatal accident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured them of the command’s commitment to obtain justice in the case,” he said.

Adejobi also said that Odumosu had arrested and commenced orderly room trial of the four policemen who were caught assaulting a young lady protester in a viral video at Surulere on Monday.

He said that the policemen are Inspectors Bagou Micheal, Ekpoudom Etop, Nnamdi Makita and Akinyemi Benson.

According to Adejobi, “The policemen, who are attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Lagos State, are cooling off in the cell while the orderly room trial continues. He has also ordered the arrest of the policeman who slapped an aged mother in another viral video at Iyun Street, Surulere, on the same day.”

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: