EndSARS Protests: Useni tasks Buhari on massive youth employment

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Stakeholders in Nigeria have been urged to intensify efforts to redeem the country from anarchy and safeguard the unity of the nation for the good of all.

The call came on the heels of the nationwide looting and vandalization of public and private property by miscreants who infiltrated the #ENDSARS protests by youths who are demanding better governance.

The former Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Jeremiah Useni made the call in Jos where he appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent action to reduce unemployment among the youths by ordering for immediate employment of very large numbers of young people into the public service in addition to other relief measures he is already undertaking.

His words. “I appeal for calm and self-restraint in the face of on-going break-ins, looting and destruction of both government and private property across the country. These actions can dent and diminish the genuine agitations for justice that triggered the #ENDSARS protests nationwide. Since the initial demands have already been received, noted and acknowledged by the governing authorities, it is only proper for the protesting groups to follow up on those demands within the government for speedy implementation and monitoring.

“The nation must not allow itself to descend to the level of anarchy. I appeal to the people undertaking these improper actions of outright looting and arson to stop. They should instead use alternative, peaceful and constitutional channels to resolve whatever issues they wish may be addressed toward a much better society. Destruction of national and private infrastructure does not help in improving our lives or growing our economy in anyway.

“I call on all people of goodwill and influence, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, parents and elders, as well as the media, to undertake public enlightenment and confidence-building measures to uphold our dignity and safeguard our unity as a nation. On the other hand, I appeal to Mr President to give marching orders to the appropriate authorities to accelerate the implementation of the demands collated from the legitimate protests. This will inspire confidence in the citizens.

“Mr President should also take urgent action to reduce unemployment among the youth by ordering for immediate employment of very large numbers of young people into the public service in addition to other relief measures he is already undertaking. I appeal to defence and security officers and men to exercise every caution and be humane in their contacts with unarmed civilians as a way of deepening our democratic practices and safeguarding human lives. I offer my condolences to the families of all who have lost their lives and wish the injured speedy recovery.”

Vanguard

