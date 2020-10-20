EndSARS Protests: Speak up now, Nigeria on a time bomb, NUJ tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ has expressed concerns at the continued indifference of President Muhammadu Buhari in the wake of sustained protests against police brutality across the country, noting that the country is currently sitting on a time bomb.

The union in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, Walin Shadalafiya, also asked the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammed Adamu to immediately end all acts of impunity against Nigerian journalists.

The statement reads; “The Nigeria Union of Journalists is alarmed by the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed the country.

“Nigerians, mainly the youth are protesting against Police brutality that had characterised the operations of the dreaded Special Anti-Rubbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police. The disbanded SARS was legendary in its abuse of human rights.

“Although the Inspector General of Police quickly disbanded SARS and substituted it with the Special Weapons Attack Team (SWAT), the protesters were not impressed. To them, the haste with which SWAT was set up was a gimmick to thwart the agitation for the complete reform of the police.

“We equally call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately end all acts of impunity against Journalists. Specifically, we call for the unconditional release of Tom Oga Uhia, Publisher of Power Steering Magazine. Tom Oga has been detained since last week on the orders of Minister of State for Power, Godwin Jeddy Agba, for allegedly defaming him. Since the Police are unable to take him to court all this while, his continued detention further exposes the decay and impunity in the Police.

“We agree that the proper measures in addressing the grievances of the protesters have not been taken and we suggest that the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari should come out and address Nigerians with a clear strategy on how to tackle these grievances.

“Certainly, Mr President has not lost his voice (?) Nigerians are waiting as the nation sits on a time bomb”.

