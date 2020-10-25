EndSARS Protests: Rinotech boss, Anaele appeals for calm

Kindly Share This Story:

Managing Director, Rinotech Facilities Nig. Ltd., Prince Innocent Anaele, has appealed to the conveners of #EndSARS protests across the country to suspend their actions and allow government address their grievances.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a committee involving past presidents and heads of state, security chiefs with representatives from the six geopolitical zones as members.

According to him, the invitation should also be extended to the conveners of the #EndSARS protesters to, within one month, to come up with clear terms on how the issues they raised could be resolved.

Anaele, who tasked the government on security, noted that any attempt to politicise the issue would be met with stiff resistance.

The Rinotech Facilities boss also advised the conveners of the #EndSARS protests to, as a matter of urgency, address Nigerians as hoodlums have hijacked the process, maiming, killing, vandalising properties; as that could not have been the intentions of the conveners.

He said: “By addressing your members, the situation would be under control because the atmosphere is seriously tense and we all need it to be calm.

“With what you have done, you have proven to all that the Nigerian youths can never be taken for granted and this has served as a wake-up call for those in leadership position.”

