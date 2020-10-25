EndSARS Protests: Please sheath your swords, PFN begs youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has pleaded with the protesting youths against the brutality of the Police, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

Chairman of PFN, Cross River State chapter, Dr Lawrence Ekwok, made the appeal in a statement he issued on Sunday, which was made available to Vanguard.

Recall that hoodlums had hijacked the peaceful protests in the state as they looted and destroyed property belonging to the National Assembly members, political office holders, and former governors on Friday and Saturday.

But the PFN Chairman will not be fair to destroy property belonging to private persons or concerns who are contributing to the development of the state.

The statement read, “On behalf of the entire leadership and membership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, (the umbrella body of all Pentecostal Churches) in Cross River State, I hereby appeal to all protesting youths in Cross River state to sheath their swords.

“I wholeheartedly feel and share in their pains that may have provoked the protests, however, have made their points loud and clear, I, therefore, appeal for restraint and call for calm and a stop to further destruction of property in the state.

“This is especially so as the public property belongs to the people of Cross River State and not to any individual whether in government or out of government, just as it will not be fair to destroy property belonging to private persons or concerns who are contributing to the development of Cross River State.

“I am confident that our well-meaning youth will heed this call even as I pray that the Lord God Almighty will bless them and intervene speedily and restore peace to Cross River State in Jesus name, Amen!”

