EndSARS protests hijacked — Lagos Reps

Kindly Share This Story:

Declare attacks on Oba’s Palace, a sacrilege

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Lagos State Caucus of the House of Representatives has said violent and uncivil elements, have taken over #EndSARS agitations in the state.

The Caucus, led by Rep. Dolapo Badru, said the violent protests targeted at businesses and the Media, were unnecessary, as the government of Lagos and the Federal government, were already addressing the concerns of the protesters.

“We urge the youth that as their legitimate requests are being attended to, they should support the Governor to restore peace in the State.

“We, therefore, appeal to the youth, to stop all protests, because their actions have been hijacked by others with premeditated agenda, using social media to misrepresent and spread fake news to incite violence, looting, vandalism of private and public assets.

“We condemn in its entirety, the attacks on our critical infrastructure, as at today over 100 buses, fire stations, council secretariat, ambulances, fire fighting vehicles, and banks have been reportedly burnt and private shops/stores looted”.

The lawmakers also bemoaned the attack on the palace of the Oba of Lagos, describing as sacrilege and an attack on the culture of the people of Lagos.

“We also condemn in very strong terms, the invasion of the palace of the Oba of Lagos, as we view this, as an attack on our heritage and sacrilege”.

The lawmakers also aligned themselves, ” with the position of the House of Representatives, well enumerated by the Speaker(Femi Gbajabiamila), one of which is that all victims must be compensated and the judicial panels already set up have commenced work”.

The lawmakers, also expressed appreciation to the Governor of Lagos State, “for his tireless, humane and responsive leadership at this critical time in our country, as he has constantly played”, as they commiserated ” with the families of all victims”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: